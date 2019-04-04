Here’s your chance to visit a black bear den next winter

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is rolling out a program that will offer people the chance to win day-in-the-life experiences with biologists and game wardens.

First up: A chance to spend the day with Maine Warden Service K-9s and their handlers on a special training day scheduled for May 21. One winner will learn about each dog’s specialty and will assist in training scenarios and exercises. The deadline to enter is May 13.

Other Keeper of the Maine Outdoors Experiences on tap: A summer private after-hours tour of the Maine Wildlife Park, a fall on-the-water day or fish hatchery tour with a fisheries biologist, and a winter black bear den visit with wildlife biologists.

One lucky winner for each Keeper of the Maine Outdoors Experience will be selected from entries completed at a special website. Entrants must complete a five-question quiz and be 18 years old to enter.

According to a DIF&W press release, the project follows a successful Keeper of the Maine Outdoors awareness campaign, which helped educate the public about the department’s mission, and its programs.

“We’ve always had a great reaction from the public when we share a glimpse of the day-to-day things Inland Fisheries and Wildlife employees do throughout Maine,” said Emily MacCabe, the department’s graphics and media supervisor. “We’re excited about giving people the chance to be in the field with biologists or game wardens to learn about the important work they do and have some fun.”