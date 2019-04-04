First responders pay respects to Maine State Police Detective Ben Campbell
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Brewer firefighters, Bill Reaviel (left) and Joe Doughty salute as the procession taking the late Maine State Police detective Ben Campbell who was being taken from Augusta to Millinocket on Thursday afternoon. The Ohio Street overpass was lined with well wishers who wanted to pay their respects.
A procession of Maine State Police vehicles accompanied the body of Detective Ben Campbell as it made its way north from Augusta to Millinocket on Thursday afternoon. The procession came a day after Campbell was struck and killed as he assisted a motorist who had slipped onto the side of I-95 southbound in Hampden.
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
The procession escorting the late Maine State Police detective Ben Campbell passed through Bangor around 4 p.m. on its way from Augusta to Millinocket on Thursday afternoon.
First responders lined up on highway overpasses along the route between the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta and Millinocket, where Campbell lived with his wife and 6-month-old son, to pay their respects to the detective from the Maine State Police Polygraph Unit.
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
The procession escorting the late Maine State Police detective Ben Campbell passed through Bangor around 4 p.m. on its way from Augusta to Millinocket on Thursday afternoon. Campbell died in an accident on I-95 Wednesday morning.
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Local firefighters, police, military and residents gathered on the Ohio Street overpass in Bangor to pay their respects to the late Maine State Police detective Ben Campbell who was being taken from Augusta to Millinocket on Thursday afternoon. Campbell died in an accident on I-95 Wednesday morning.
Campbell was outside his vehicle at the site of a disabled vehicle south of the Coldbrook Road overpass at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday when he was struck by a wheel that had separated from the axle of a logging truck trailer.
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Lea Buxton and her granddaughter Hailey Osborne, 8, of Bangor wait on the Ohio Street overpass to pay their respects to the late Maine State Police detective Ben Campbell who was being taken from Augusta to Millinocket on Thursday afternoon.
Comments