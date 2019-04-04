First responders pay respects to Maine State Police Detective Ben Campbell

A procession of Maine State Police vehicles accompanied the body of Detective Ben Campbell as it made its way north from Augusta to Millinocket on Thursday afternoon. The procession came a day after Campbell was struck and killed as he assisted a motorist who had slipped onto the side of I-95 southbound in Hampden.

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

First responders lined up on highway overpasses along the route between the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta and Millinocket, where Campbell lived with his wife and 6-month-old son, to pay their respects to the detective from the Maine State Police Polygraph Unit.

Campbell was outside his vehicle at the site of a disabled vehicle south of the Coldbrook Road overpass at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday when he was struck by a wheel that had separated from the axle of a logging truck trailer.