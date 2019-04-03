Snow returns to eastern Maine. But it won’t stick around for long.

Spring has arrived, but Father Winter isn’t finished with Maine yet, bringing a dusting of snow across eastern Maine.

The National Weather Service has put much of the state under a hazardous weather outlook, with a winter weather advisory in effect for parts of Washington County.

Snow today with a few inches across east central and interior Downeast locations. Strong gusty west winds tonight through Thursday. Sunny and more tranquil on Friday. #mewx pic.twitter.com/5ZtYaNLmNj — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) April 3, 2019

Heaviest snowfall is expected in northern Washington County, where about 5 inches of snow is forecast to fall over the Danforth area and 4 inches over Calais, according to the weather service office in Caribou. That amount drops sharply toward the coast, where less than an inch is expected from Bar Harbor in Hancock County to Eastport.

Moving west into central Penobscot County the snowfall will begin to taper off, with 4 inches expected in Lincoln and 3 inches in Millinocket, according to the weather service.

Greater Bangor, where a light coating of snow had fallen before 6 a.m., is expected to see no more than 2 inches of snow, according to the weather service.

Up in Aroostook County, where snowfall has been heavy this past winter, only about 2 inches is expected to fall from Presque Isle to Van Buren before dropping off to less than in an in the west toward Clayton Lake. Higher snowfall is expected in the southern part of The County, particularly around Houlton. The weather service noted that in Caribou locals have seen double-digit snowfall totals for the month of April 23 times since 1940, with a high of 36.4 inches falling in April of 1982.

Mixed rain and snow expected southern and eastern areas this morning with light accumulations in some spots. pic.twitter.com/q99CvSz4I1 — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) April 3, 2019

Elsewhere in the state, rain is expected to prevail, with little or no snowfall in the western mountains and along most of the southern portion of the state, according to the weather service office in Gray.

Temperatures could rebound to highs of between 48 degrees and 54 degrees by Wednesday afternoon when the sun returns, however, suggesting the small snow buildup will be short-lived, according to Amanda Jellig, a meteorologist with CBS affiliate WGME in Portland.

The snow and rain on Wednesday morning will be followed by strong winds blowing at a sustained 16 to 21 mph and with gusts up to 40 mph over much of the state Wednesday night into Thursday. But Friday will be calmer with sunny skies.