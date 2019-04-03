Feds approve Maine’s Medicaid expansion plan, unlocking federal funding

AUGUSTA, Maine — The federal Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services has approved Maine’s application to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, Gov. Janet Mills announced on Wednesday, a step confirming retroactive federal funding to cover eligible residents.

The step was anticipated by the Democratic governor when she began expanding the program after taking office January while fronting the initial expenses with surplus Medicaid funds before the federal approval of an application submitted under former Gov. Paul LePage.

Nearly 18,000 Mainers were covered under expansion as of Friday, according to the Maine Department of Health and Human Services. That includes thousands who were denied coverage during the LePage administration’s 2018 legal battle with advocates over implementing the program voters had approved in a referendum the previous year.

Mills began implementing it days after taking over from LePage. One of the key questions advocates for the expansion filed against the previous governor had to do with the effective date of the law. The Mills administration argued that people were eligible for coverage as of July 2, 2018, and that was accepted by the federal government in a Wednesday letter.

The governor has dedicated $146 million to cover Maine’s share of the expansion cost in her two-year budget proposal, a figure roughly in line with a 2017 estimate from the Legislature’s fiscal office. The federal government is expected to provide $800 million in matching funds through the end of the 2021 fiscal year to cover an eligible population estimated to be as high as 90,000 people.

This story will be updated.

