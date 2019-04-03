Portland man pulls gun on carjacker, chases him away

A Portland man drew his firearm and fired two shots at a masked man who attempted to carjack him, city police said.

The suspect fled and was apparently not hit by the intended victim’s shots, Lt. Robert Martin of the Portland Police Department said.

But in addition to seeking the public’s help finding the suspect, police are urging people not to respond “to robberies in this way,” Martin said.

He said people should comply with a robber’s demands and call 911 as soon as possible.

“We are fortunate that no one was struck by the errant bullets fired down Washington Avenue,” Martin said. “There are a number of residences in this area and Washington Avenue is a heavily traveled roadway.”

The suspect was described as a 6-foot-tall black man in his early 20s, weighing about 160 pounds. He was described as wearing a green camouflage hoodie, a black neoprene face mask and dark jeans.

The intended victim is a 26-year-old Portland man who told police he was returning to his car in the parking lot after shopping at Anania’s Variety Store on Washington Avenue Tuesday just after 8:30 p.m.

He told police the masked man approached, opened his passenger side door and made a threatening gesture, Martin said. The intended victim was carrying a concealed weapon, however, and pulled the gun on the suspect before chasing him a short distance down Washington Avenue and firing two rounds at the fleeing suspect.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to call Portland police at 207-874-8575.

