Portland police search for stabbing suspect

Portland police are investigating a stabbing on Portland Street.

A man was stabbed in the area of 45 Portland St., around 4 p.m. Thursday, according to police. Investigators said an argument escalated to the point at which one man stabbed another. The suspect is described as a white man who was wearing a hoodie at the time of the incident.

The victim was taken to Maine Medical Center. Police say his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police said the public is not in danger, but they still have not arrested the suspect.

People with information about the incident are asked to call Portland police at 874-8479.