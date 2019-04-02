Atlantic storm could hit Maine with fresh snow by Wednesday morning, forecasters say

Weather forecasters say a passing storm will deal Maine a glancing blow and give the much of the state a fresh layer of snow Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service’s Caribou office is forecasting as much as four inches of snow in a section of Maine between Danforth and Calais, with three inches in Eastport and Houlton.

Elsewhere in the state, the accumulation will be minimal — less than an inch in most places — and will be followed by temperatures in the high 40s and low 50s by the afternoon.

The National Weather Service’s Gray office is predicting the western edge of a storm “far out in the Atlantic” will drop wet snow on Maine overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday morning, and could keep things cold enough that a thin layer accumulates.

Model [HRRR] depiction of precipitation moving into parts of New England later tonight/Wed morning. Get your latest forecasts at https://t.co/boLbulNkrs #mewx pic.twitter.com/dOfCVUgzYp — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) April 2, 2019

The weather service is showing as much as two inches of snow in Lewiston and Waterville, but less than an inch most everywhere else southwest of Lincoln and Machias, including Augusta, Portland, Bangor, Brunswick and Belfast, and stretching as far inland as Rumford.

CBS 13 meteorologist Amanda Jellig predicted temperatures could rebound to highs of between 48 degrees and 54 degrees by Wednesday afternoon, however, suggesting the small snow buildup will be short-lived.

The weather service noted that in Caribou, which is expected to get about an inch of snow from the Wednesday morning storm, locals have seen double-digit snowfall totals for the month of April 23 times since 1940, with a high of 36.4 inches falling in April of 1982.