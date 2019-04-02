Waterville Goodwill back in business after water main break flooded basement

The Goodwill in Waterville is back in business after a water main break flooded its basement Sunday morning, forcing it to close for the day.

First responders rushed to the store off Spring Street Sunday.

The fire department advised workers to shut down the store for the day, out of electrical concerns.

Workers said they’re lucky the damage wasn’t worse.

“Our basement was entirely flooded. We got to pump that out, but fortunately nothing was in it so everything at the store is operational,” employee Heather Steeves said. “We got very lucky, had it been a foot higher, it would’ve come into the store and been pretty disastrous.”

She said the store re-opened at noon Monday.

She said they lost about a day and a half of business, and are asking the community for support.