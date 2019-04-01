Former UMaine recruit signs with NHL’s Islanders

Former University of Maine recruit and North Yarmouth Academy player Oliver Wahlstrom has signed a three-year, entry level contract with the NHL’s New York Islanders.

Terms of his contract were not released.

Wahlstrom, son of former UMaine hockey player Joakim Wahlstrom, has joined the Islanders’ AHL affiliate, the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.

The 6-foot-1, 207-pound Oliver Wahlstrom, who was picked 11th overall in the first round of the 2018 NHL draft by the Islanders, notched eight goals and 11 assists in 36 games as a freshman at Boston College last season.

The 18-year-old Wahlstrom, a right wing, became the youngest hockey player to verbally commit to a college when he announced he was going to attend UMaine when he was 13.

Two years later, he decommitted to UMaine and announced he was going to play at Harvard University. However, he then decommitted from Harvard in favor of Boston College.

Wahlstrom racked up 48 goals and 46 assists in 62 games for the United States National Team Development Program’s Under-18 squad a year ago and earned a silver medal with the United States during the World Junior Championships (Under-20) in Canada this winter.

He had two goals and two assists in seven games at the World Junior Championships.

As a 13-year-old seventh-grader, Wahlstrom played on North Yarmouth Academy’s top line, and produced 11 goals and 18 assists in 22 games during the 2013-14 season.

“I want to be a pro. I want to play hockey and focus on hockey. It’s the right decision,” Wahlstrom said in a story in the Connecticut Post.

“Coming here is a dream come true. I’m going to come in slowly and work my way up,” he said.

Bridgeport coach Brent Thompson was impressed with Wahlstrom’s first practice.

“You see his skill set is off the charts,” Thompson said. “I’m really excited to see him go, working with him, getting him where he wants to be and where he has to be.”

Wahlstrom first gained notoriety as a 9-year-old with a scintillating goal in a penalty shot shootout called Mini On-on-One before a Boston Bruins game. He scooped the puck up on his stick, balanced it on the blade of his stick chest-high, spun around and flipped it past the goalie.