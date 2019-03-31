UMaine baseball, softball teams swept in league series

STONY BROOK, N.Y. — The Stony Brook Seawolves earned an America East baseball sweep over the Maine Black Bears over the weekend.

The Seawolves beat the Black Bears 8-3 and 5-3 in seven innings on Saturday and then shut out Maine 2-0 on Sunday.

Stony Brook improved to 14-8 overall and 6-0 in America East while Maine slipped to 2-21 overall and 1-4 in the league.

Maine right-hander Cody Laweryson turned in a strong performance on Sunday when he took a perfect game into the seventh inning. He gave up a leadoff single in the seventh but a double play enabled him to face the minimum number of batters through seven.

The Seawolves reached Laweryson for two runs in the eighth when he allowed four hits with Brad Hipsley’s bunt single and Brandon Janofsky’s sacrifice fly driving in the two runs.

Lawyerson (0-3) struck out nine and walked only one while Stony Brook’s Bret Clarke held Maine to three hits in eight innings while walking four and striking out one.

Jake Roper doubled twice for the Black Bears.

In Saturday’s first game, the Seawolves reached Maine starter Nick Silva for five runs in the first three innings en route to the win.

Michael Wilson recorded a triple, two singles and two RBIs for Stony Brook while John Tuccillo and Janofsky each homered.

Hernen Sardinas and Danny Casals each launched solo shots for the Black Bears.

Greg Marino (2-2) earned the win for Stony Brook after giving up four hits and two runs in seven innings. He struck out 10 and walked just one.

Silva (1-4) suffered the loss after allowing six hits and five runs in three innings.

In Saturday’s second game, Nick Grande hit a two-run homer in the first inning and Tuccillo added an RBI single as the Seawolves went on to hold off the Black Bears.

Brian Herrrman (3-1) earned the win after scattering six hits, walking one and striking out six.

Maine’s Peter Kemble (1-4) took the loss after giving up eight hits and five runs in six innings. He didn’t walk a batter and struck out one.

Casals hit a solo homer for Maine while Sardinas chipped in with a double, single and RBI.

Softball

UMass Lowell sweeps Maine

At Lowell, Mass., pitcher Lovina Capria allowed just two hits in five innings to lead the University of Massachusetts Lowell River Hawks to an 8-0 America East victory over the Maine Black Bears on Sunday.

The victory capped a sweep for UML, which beat the Bears 5-2 and 7-5 on Saturday.

The River Hawks improved to 14-12 overall and 3-0 in America East while the Black Bears fell to 8-17 and 0-3, respectively.

Capria (10-5) struck out two and walked two in her third straight win over Maine. Casey Harding smacked a solo homer and Sara Siteman had an RBI double.

Laurine German and Kelby Drews each singled for Maine.

Lilly Volk (4-4) suffered the loss after the River Hawks recorded eight hits and eight runs in 2 ⅓ innings.

In Saturday’s first game, Capria scattered five hits while walking four and striking out nine to record the victory.

Sarah Ratcliffe, Maria Moccio and Olivia Labbe each hit solo homers for UML.

Amanda Nee cranked a solo homer and Alyssa Derrick hit an RBI double for Maine.

Kyleigh O’Donnell (1-4) took the loss as she gave up five hits and two runs in four innings. She walked four and struck out five.

In Saturday’s second game, German’s two-run double in the seventh tied the game at 5-5 but UML rallied in the seventh with Moccio’s two-run homer to take the victory.

Lovina got the win with two scoreless innings in relief. She didn’t allow a hit or walk and struck out three.

Emily Reid (2-7) took the loss after surrendering 15 hits and seven runs.

German and Maddie Kimble each finished with two hits for the Bears with Kimble driving in two runs. Maddie Decker added a sacrifice fly.