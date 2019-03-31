Husson plays longest baseball game in program history

Husson University’s first home baseball game of the spring turned out to be more than both the Eagles and Saint Joseph’s College of Standish expected on a cold and windy Thursday evening at the Winkin Complex in Bangor

It was the longest game in Husson history for innings played.

Junior center fielder David LeBlanc’s RBI fielder’s choice drove home Nolan Brown with the winning run in the bottom of the 15th inning as Husson edged Saint Joseph’s 2-1 in the non-conference clash that lasted 3 hours and 52 minutes.

The previous longest game in Husson baseball history was played March 8, 2016, when the Eagles fell to Mount St. Joseph University of Cincinnati, Ohio, 5-2 in 14 innings at Winter Haven, Florida.

Brown, a freshman outfielder from Gorham, led off Husson’s 15th inning with a single, and after a sacrifice by Kobe Rogerson of Brewer a single by Ellsworth’s Conor Maguire and an intentional walk to Nick Guerrette of Hermon loaded the bases with one out.

LeBlanc grounded to second, with Saint Joseph’s forcing Guerrette out at second but unable to throw out the speedy LeBlanc to complete the double play before Brown scored the winning run.

Saint Joseph’s used 26 different players in the game, including eight pitchers. Eighteen different Monks had at least two plate appearances.

Husson used a more modest 15 players, among them five pitchers.

Junior right-hander Jesse Colford of Bangor came on to earn the pitching win with four innings of perfect relief. He struck out five of the 12 batters he faced.

Husson starter Blake Slicer of Waterford scattered seven hits and one earned run over the first seven innings with five strikeouts and two walks. He was followed by Jake Gauvin of Bucksport, Nolan Dousa and Ben Bernier of Minot before Colford came on in the top of the 12th.

Coach Jason Harvey’s club was scheduled to host the University of Maine at Farmington for back-to-back North Atlantic Conference doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday.