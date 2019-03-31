Biathlon
March 31, 2019
Biathlon

Maine’s Clare Egan reconsiders decision to retire from biathlon

Robert Henriksson | TT via AP
Egan Clare of the United States competes during the women's 12.5 kilometer mass start competition at the IBU World Biathlon Championships in Oestersund, Sweden, March 17, 2019.
The Associated Press

Maine Olympian Clare Egan said she isn’t ready to retire from biathlon after a third-place finish in the final race of the World Cup season in Oslo, Norway.

The 31-year-old Egan became the first American to stand on the podium at a World Cup biathlon this season. She told the Portland Press Herald that she’s “not at peace” with that being her last race in the discipline that combines cross-country skiing and marksmanship.

Max Cobb, president and CEO of the U.S. Biathlon Association, called it wonderful news.

Egan is competing this weekend Biathlon National Championships in Vermont. Then she’ll take a break, regroup and look ahead to next season. The Cape Elizabeth native said that she’d like to continue “as long as I’m having fun, meeting my goals, and improving.”

 


