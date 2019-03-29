Mike Michaud among Mills’ picks to higher ed boards

The governor has begun revamping the boards that oversee the state’s university and community college systems. On Thursday, Mills nominated six people to fill slots on those boards. All of the nominees must be confirmed by the Maine Senate. The most familiar name was that of former U.S. Rep. Mike Michaud, a Democrat whom Mills nominated to serve on both boards.

If confirmed for both positions, Michaud would follow in the path of Shawn Moody, the 2018 Republican gubernatorial candidate who regularly noted similar double duty during his unsuccessful campaign against Mills.

Other nominees announced Thursday are Sven Bartholomew of Brewer to the University of Maine System Board of Trustees and former Republican state Sen. Joyce Maker of Calais to the Maine Community College System Board of Trustees.

Mills also renominated current trustees James Donnelly, a former Republican legislator from Brewer, and Kelly Martin of Fort Kent to serve new terms on the university system board, and former state Rep. Jean Ginn Marvin of Scarborough for a new term on the community college system board.

Terms on the 16-member university system board run five years. The education commissioner fills one seat, and the governor appoints the remaining members, who are eligible to serve two consecutive terms. The community college system board has 13 appointed voting members, one ex-officio voting member, and one ex-officio non-voting member.

In other news related to higher education in Maine, Mills will be in Orono today to welcome Joan Ferrini-Mundy, who is being inaugurated as the University of Maine’s new president.