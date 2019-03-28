March 28, 2019
Lewiston-Auburn

Lewiston-Portland passenger rail could cost $300 million

Robert F. Bukaty | AP
The Amtrak Downeaster passenger train travels through Portland, Dec. 8, 2011. A consulting engineer said a proposed commuter rail service connecting Lewiston and Auburn to Portland could cost up to $300 million.
The Associated Press

A consulting engineer said a proposed commuter rail service connecting Lewiston and Auburn to Portland could cost up to $300 million.

Natasha Velickovic of the engineering firm VHB said trains would cost between $75 million and $95 million, and annual operating and maintenance costs would fall between $15 million and $20 million. The Sun Journal reports Velickovic presented her findings to the Lewiston/Auburn Passenger Rail Service Plan Committee on Wednesday.

The process for pursuing passenger rail service in the Lewiston area began in 2015, when the Legislature approved $400,000 to conduct a study on the implementation of passenger rail service.

The study estimates that between 700 and 1,900 people would ride the rail daily.

 


Comments

