Lewiston-Portland passenger rail could cost $300 million

A consulting engineer said a proposed commuter rail service connecting Lewiston and Auburn to Portland could cost up to $300 million.

Natasha Velickovic of the engineering firm VHB said trains would cost between $75 million and $95 million, and annual operating and maintenance costs would fall between $15 million and $20 million. The Sun Journal reports Velickovic presented her findings to the Lewiston/Auburn Passenger Rail Service Plan Committee on Wednesday.

The process for pursuing passenger rail service in the Lewiston area began in 2015, when the Legislature approved $400,000 to conduct a study on the implementation of passenger rail service.

The study estimates that between 700 and 1,900 people would ride the rail daily.