13-year-old accused of making threats targeting Bangor schools released to parent

The 13-year-old student arrested Wednesday after allegedly threatening violence from a fake social media account has been released to a parent.

Penobscot County District Attorney Marianne Lynch said Thursday the student was released on conditions that he not use social media and that he not use a computer or cell phone without supervision. He’s also not allowed to step foot on Bangor schools property without permission.

Lynch said the student, who is charged with terrorizing and whose name has not been released, will be evaluated to determine what kinds of service he may need. Terrorizing is a Class C felony.

The threat the student allegedly made via social media targeted James F. Doughty School on Fifth Street and Bangor High School off Broadway, but the school department placed all schools on lockdown in response.

During a “hard lockdown,” school buildings are to be locked, with no one allowed to enter or exit, Superintendent Betsy Webb wrote in a letter to parents Wednesday afternoon. Inside, students remain with adult supervisors.