Bangor schools placed on lockdown after threat

All Bangor schools were placed on lockdown early Wednesday morning after a threat was made on social media, a school official said.

The threat was made against James F. Doughty School on Fifth Street and Bangor High School on Broadway, but all schools were placed on lockdown in response, according to a message from the superintendent to parents.

“Students are safe in the schools. We are working with the Bangor Police who are on site at all schools. We will keep parents informed,” Superintendent Betsy Webb said Wednesday morning.

Orono’s middle and high schools also were placed on lockdown.

#Breaking Heavy police response near Orono High School and Middle School. Police have Westwood Drive blocked off. The Orono Fire Department appears to be a staging area #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/ZvkmJGvOJP — Clay Gordon (@ClayGordonNews) March 27, 2019

A heavy police presence was reported around the schools. Westwood Drive leading up to the schools was blocked as police cordoned off the area.

The lockdown has been lifted at Orono’s schools.

