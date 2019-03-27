Bangor schools say they’ll improve emergency messages after lockdown confuses parents

Bangor parents are urging the city to improve its real-time communication about threats to school safety after public schools across the city were locked down early Wednesday morning following a reported threat on social media.

The lockdown was lifted shortly before 10 a.m. after police determined that the schools didn’t face an ongoing threat, but some parents say the Bangor School Department was slow to initially announce the threat and vague in its early communications about whether students could be brought to school.

[Lockdown lifted for Bangor schools after social media threat]

Later Wednesday, the Bangor School Department said in an email that it is working to improve its future communications during emergencies.

One local parent, City Councilor Gretchen Schaefer, said that she first heard about the lockdown on Facebook around 7:55 a.m., after students at Bangor High School sent text messages to their own parents about the threat. It took school officials another 25 minutes to notify parents about the lockdown via robocall at 8:20 a.m., according to Schaefer.

Then, School Superintendent Betsy Webb announced the lockdown on Twitter at 8:43 a.m., writing that “All Bangor schools are currently in lockdown due to an alleged social media threat to the Doughty School and Bangor High. Students are safe in the schools. We are working with the Bangor Police who are on site at all schools. We will keep parents informed.”

However, those messages confused Schaefer and other parents because many parents bring their children to school around that time, but didn’t know whether kids would be allowed into the schools during the lockdown, or whether no one would be allowed to enter.

“What came from the school was very unclear,” Schaefer said. “They said the schools were on lockdown, but there was no clarification of whether we can take kids to school or should take them out of school.”

[Subscribe to our free morning newsletter and get the latest headlines in your inbox]

Schaefer said she’s directly heard from at least eight families who were confused by the messages, along with “countless” others who have complained about it on social media.

They would not have been so confused if the lockdown came later in the day, when kids were already in class, but the city should consider how it will communicate during times when kids are arriving at or leaving school, Schaefer said.

She has sent an email to City Manager Cathy Conlow and her fellow councilors urging the Bangor police and school departments to improve their coordination and communication in such cases.

“I think a robocall would be fine, but when it says ‘lockdown’ does that mean kids can go?” she said. “Or should it say, ‘Please keep kids home until further notice?’ … Having real strong clarification of what a lockdown means, in a true emergency, I want to make sure that’s taken care of.”

Webb was not immediately available to speak on Wednesday, but the email the school department sent to parents said one step it would take in future emergencies would be to define “terms such as lockdown.”

The email from the Bangor School Department, sent just after 11 a.m. on Wednesday, said that school administrators had “reflected upon this morning’s emergency and the need to communicate to parents, students and staff quickly.”

It then outlined several ways in which the district will “improve communication in the future.” In addition to clarifying the meaning of “lockdown,” the school department said future communications would include “[a]dvice for parents to consider regarding sending their children to school or keeping them home” and “[p]eriodic updates even when there is no new information.”

The email also said the department will “continue to review all procedures.”