New Penobscot Theatre season tells stories of Woody Guthrie and the opioid epidemic

The Penobscot Theatre Company announced its 46th season Thursday, with seven shows set for its 2019-20 performance year that span the gamut from searing contemporary plays to lighthearted musicals.

The season begins in September 2019 with “Woody Guthrie’s American Song,” a musical revue featuring the songs and stories of American icon Woody Guthrie. For the fall, the play “Gaslight,” a thriller written in 1938, is set for Oct. 17-Nov. 3.

The holiday musical this year is the Maine professional premiere of “Matilda,” the Tony Award-winning musical based on the beloved Roald Dahl story, set for four full weeks of shows throughout December.

Over the winter, PTC will present the farce “Don’t Dress For Dinner,” Jan. 30-Feb. 16, 2020, and “Safety Net,” a new play that tells the story of a small town grappling with the opioid epidemic, set for March 12-29. The spring show will be the one-woman play “Becoming Dr. Ruth,” telling the tale of iconic sex therapist Dr. Ruth Westheimer.

The summer musical, set for June 11 through July 5, 2020, will be “9 to 5,” the stage adaptation of the hit movie starring Dolly Parton, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda.

Penobscot Theatre also announced last week the appointment of a new director of communications and development. Kathryn Ravenscraft, former director of resource development for United Way of Eastern Maine, joined the theater earlier this month. She is the first new hire in a leadership position since former executive director John Hedges resigned in late October 2018 after a tenure of less than six months.

A variety of Penobscot Theatre season ticket packages are available by calling 207-942-3333.