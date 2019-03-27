Hermon star among two more commits to Husson women’s basketball program

Caitlynn Tracy, who helped propel Hermon High School to a spot in the Class B North basketball semifinals, will continue her education and her basketball career close to home.

The 5-foot-10 forward has committed to attend Husson University in Bangor and play for coach Kissy Walker’s program next season. The Eagles also have received a commitment from Cassie Urso of Enfield, Connecticut.

Tracy served as a captain for coach Chris Cameron’s Hawks and earned Big East Conference first-team recognition last season and was named to the Bangor Daily News all-tournament team.

“She is a basketball junkie with a knack for the basket and she finishes well around the hoop,” Walker said in a release. “Her energy and demeanor will fit nicely with our group.”

Tracy averaged 14 points, eight rebounds, and two assists per game.

Urso is a guard who helped Enfield High School reach the Class LL state semifinals in 2018. The three-year starter also worked as a volunteer coach for an eighth-grade boys travel team last winter and this spring will serve as the head coach for the Mass Frenzy AAU eighth-grade team.

In 2018, she played on the Mass Frenzy AAU team that reached the semifinals of the AAU Triple Crown Western Championships in San Diego.

“Cassie is a quick little guard who can be a pest on defense. She will fit nicely into our defensively philosophy,” Walker said. “She has played with strong post players and is used to distributing the ball. With our size next year, her passing skills will be valuable.”