Judge tosses final lawsuit against LL Bean return policy

A district court judge in Massachusetts on Tuesday dismissed the final of four lawsuits filed against L.L. Bean after the Maine-based retailer changed its lifetime return policy in February 2018.

That follows the dismissal of a similar lawsuit by a district court judge in California on March 14. Two other lawsuits, one in Illinois and one in New York, also were dismissed.

Of the four lawsuits, which attempted to gain class-action status for alleged harm caused by L.L. Bean’s change in its policy, only the plaintiff in Massachusetts had tried, unsuccessfully, to return an L.L. Bean product.

U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton dismissed all five claims by plaintiff Benjamin Pershouse.

He dismissed the claim of breach of contract, unjust enrichment by L.L. Bean, violations of the federal Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, violations of the Massachusetts Consumer Protection Act and a declaratory judgment. The judgment was dismissed because the judge ruled that Pershouse failed to state a plausible reason for financial or other relief.

An L.L. Bean spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.