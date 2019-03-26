Police find ‘no credible evidence of criminal wrongdoing’ by former Lewiston mayor

Lewiston police found “no credible evidence of criminal wrongdoing or violations of election law” by recently resigned mayor Shane Bouchard, a department spokesman said Tuesday.

In a two-sentence statement released late Tuesday morning by Lt. David St. Pierre of the Lewiston Police Department, he said the city’s police and Maine Attorney General’s Office have concluded their investigation into Bouchard, who resigned from the office on March 8 after a local woman shared racist texts he’d sent and accused him of breaking election laws.

The announcement by Lewiston police doesn’t end the potential trouble for Bouchard, however. The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating separate allegations of unspecified inappropriate actions involving students at Oak Hill High School while he was a wrestling coach there, the Sun Journal reported Tuesday.

In a public forum before the City Council earlier this month, Heather Berube said she leaked damaging emails to Bouchard from his Democratic opponent in the 2017 mayoral race. She accused him of then passing the emails to a conservative news website, which then posted the emails and, some say, tipped the election in favor of Bouchard.

The GOP official who ran the website has since said he received the emails, in which Democratic candidate Ben Chin called certain voters “racist,” from a source who was not Bouchard.

While St. Pierre did not specify Tuesday what specific allegations law enforcement officials were investigating — Berube has accused Bouchard of other misconduct, including what she called inappropriate activity at Oak Hill — he said police and prosecutors have found no credible evidence he broke any criminal or elections laws.

During his March 8 resignation announcement, Bouchard said he has “made many mistakes” while also being a victim of “very damaging rumors.” He blamed “a political culture where the media does not discriminate between facts and rumors” and said he couldn’t fight the allegations effectively from the mayor’s seat.

“I strongly believe that fight will be better fought as a private citizen,” Bouchard said at the time. “I have made this decision with deep consideration as to what is also best for my business and family.”