Lewiston man accused of stabbing teenage son after quarrel in car indicted on 4 counts

A Lewiston man who allegedly stabbed his teenage son in the chest in December after they got into an argument while they were driving on Route 3 in Belmont has been indicted by the Waldo County Grand Jury.

A grand jury last week indicted Allen J. Sanborn, 60, on charges of aggravated assault, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and domestic violence assault.

According to a report from the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office, Sanborn had been traveling with his 17-year-old son and a 16-year-old girl when he and his son began to argue. Sanborn allegedly stopped the vehicle, and his son got out, but the argument continued, Deputy Ryan Jackson reported later.

During the argument, Sanborn allegedly stabbed his son once in the torso with a knife, and then the two began to grapple, Jackson said. That’s when Maine State Trooper Don Webber, who also was driving on Route 3, came upon them.

The trooper contacted the Waldo County Dispatch Center and told them he needed backup. Police took Sanborn and his son to Waldo County General Hospital in Belfast for treatment of injuries they had suffered during the fight.

If Sanborn is found guilty of aggravated assault, a Class B crime and the most serious of his four charges, he could face a penalty of as much as 10 years imprisonment and a fine of up to $20,000.