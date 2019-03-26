Try this savory take on the traditional pancake

A savory pancake with bacon, cheese and onion inside is a good way to begin a day. However, if you grab a cup of coffee and a piece of toast before dashing out the door in the morning, then you’ll probably want to wait until the weekend to cook these up for breakfast or brunch. Maybe they will appeal as a quick supper some night when pulling off an entrée, vegetable and salad meal seems daunting.

There are shortcuts you probably can take with this recipe. For example, if you have a favorite pancake mix you use, just fold the crisp bacon, grated cheese and scallions or onion into the batter before baking them.

If you make your pancakes from scratch, mix all the dry ingredients together ahead of time and store in a container until you are ready to make the pancakes. You can also whisk together eggs, milk and oil, and refrigerate in a jar until you are ready to mix them into the dry ingredients, provided you’ll make the pancakes in a day or so. Then it is just cooking bacon, grating cheese and assembling that is left to do.

About the onions: In a recipe like this, if it smells like onions I figure it is fair game to use. So in my book, leeks, scallions, a big bunch of chives or plain finely chopped onions will work. This time of year, some of the onions kept in storage that I grew last season begin to sprout and little green shoots appear at the top. I treat them like scallions. Chop them off and slice them right up. In this recipe, though, any oniony thing has to be chopped finely so it cooks enough in the short time it takes for a pancake to be done.

Top them with a dribble of maple syrup and/or a smear of sour cream and a sprinkle of more bacon. If you have scallions or chives, use even more of those.

Bacon, Cheddar and Onion Pancakes

Serves 4

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 ½ teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

1 cup shredded cheddar

1 small onion, finely chopped; or 4 scallions, thinly sliced

3-4 strips cooked bacon, crumbled or chopped

2 large eggs

1 ½ cups milk

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

Extra bacon for garnish, optional

Sour cream for garnish, optional

1. Sift or whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder and baking soda.

2. Mix shredded cheddar, bacon and onions into the dry ingredients.

3. In a separate bowl, whisk together eggs, milk and oil, and add them to the flour mixture with a few swift strokes just to moisten the mixture.

4. Cook on a medium-hot skillet until the edges are firm and the bottom of the pancakes are golden, and turn them over for a few moments to finish.

5. Serve with maple syrup, and garnish if you wish with a little sour cream, bacon crumbles and scallions or chives.