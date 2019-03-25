Swift-skating Canadian hockey player verbally commits to UMaine

Swift-skating center Tristan Poissant, who registered 22 goals and 22 assists in 59 games for the Cornwall Colts of the Central Canada Hockey League this season, has verbally committed to attend the University of Maine on a hockey scholarship.

Poissant will join the UMaine program for the 2020-2021 season.

Five of UMaine’s top nine forwards were juniors this season and one, co-captain Chase Pearson, has already signed with the Detroit Red Wings and started his pro career.

He visited UMaine for the Black Bears’ 6-0 victory over Boston University on Seniors Night earlier this month.

“It was an amazing experience,” Poissant said. “The fans, the hockey, everything. It blew my mind.”

He said he also liked the coaching staff, the players and having an opportunity to play in Hockey East.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Poissant was also recruited by ECAC and Atlantic Hockey schools.

Poissant said Hockey East is an up-tempo, skating league and that is the style he likes to play.

“You have time to make plays,” Poissant said.

“I’ve been coaching for 15 years, and he is the fastest guy I’ve ever coached,” Cornwall owner, general manager and head coach Ian MacInnis said. “He can absolutely fly. He is an incredible skater.

“He is an offensive guy who has a knack around the net and can make plays,” MacInnis added.

He said Poissant is a dedicated athlete who works hard to improve himself.

The 18-year-old native of Les Coteaux, Quebec, said he isn’t sure where he will play next season and wants to improve his defensive play and his decision-making with the puck.

“He’ll do all the stuff he needs to do to get ready for Maine,” said MacInnis who used Poissant in all situations.