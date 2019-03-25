MDI graduate earns 2nd swimming All-America honor

Lydia DaCorte earned her second All-America honor on Saturday at the NCAA Division lll Swimming and Diving Championship.

The Wheaton College sophomore posted a time of 17 minutes, 0.6 seconds, to finish eighth in the 1,650-yard freestyle.

DaCorte, who swam at Mount Desert Island High School in Bar Harbor, received her first All-America recognition earlier in the meet with a fourth-place finish in the 500 freestyle. She also scored in the consolations of the 400 individual medley at 4:28.

Also at the Division III meet, Sterling Dixon of Bowdoin College in Brunswick touched second in the women’s 200 butterfly (2:01.2). Julian Abaldo of Camden recorded a 45.5 on the Polar Bear’s 13th-place 400 free relay (3:02.3) and swam a 1:43 on Bowdoin’s 14th-place 800 free relay squad (6:47.9).

Emory University won the women’s team title, while Denison University claimed the men’s championship.

At the Division l Championship, Florida State senior Leila Johnston, an MDI graduate, split 23.9 on the butterfly leg of the Seminoles 1:37.2 medley relay that finished 17th.

Caitlin Tycz of Brunswick, swimming for the University of Southern California, finished at 52.6 in the 100 butterfly and 1:56.7 in the 200 fly. Stanford won the championship, and the Trojans placed 10th.

The University of Texas will host the men’s NCAA Division l meet Wednesday through Saturday.