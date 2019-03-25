Local sports: KVAC All-Conference hockey teams; middle school wrestling championship results

All-star teams

HIGH SCHOOL

Hockey

KVAC All-Conference Teams

Class A

First Team

Forward: Nick Boudreau, Bangor; Ben Cassidy, Edward Little; Noah Austin, Mt.Ararat/Morse/Lisbon/Hyde; Kurtis Pelletier, Lewiston; Defense: Zach Cowperthwaite, Bangor; Willie Blanchette, Lewiston; Sam Laroche, Lewiston; Goalie: Jacob Henry, Bangor

Second Team

Forward: Josh Sherwood, Bangor; Ben Lane Robichaud, Edward Little; Caden Smith, Lewiston; Ryan Pomerleau, Lewiston; Defense: Dylan Campbell, Edward Little; Ridge Field, Lewiston; Cam Poisson, Mt.Ararat/Morse/Lisbon/Hyde; Goalie: Jacob Smith, Lewiston; Player of the Year: Noah Austin, Mt. Ararat/Morse/Lisbon/Hyde; Coach of the Year: AJ Kavanaugh, Mt. Ararat/Morse/Lisbon/Hyde

All-Academic

Abigail Houghton, Bangor; Cam Audette, Edward Little; Ben Cassidy, Edward Little; Jacob Dubay, Edward Little; Aaron Perkins, Edward Little; Hunter Stevens, Lawrence; Willie Blanchette IV, Lewiston; Shawn-Michael Chabot II, Lewiston; Ridge Field, Lewiston; Tyler Marcoux, Lewiston; Caden Smith, Lewiston; Jacob Smith, Lewiston; Avery Gosselin, Maine Central Institute; Cade Charron, Mt. Ararat; Ryan Savage, Skowhegan

Class B

First Team

Forward: Cooper Leland, Hampden; Austin Taylor, Leavitt/GNG/Poland/Oak Hill; Tommy Tibbetts, Waterville/Winslow; Trey Baker, Brewer; Defense: Nate Marcotte, Leavitt/GNG/Poland/Oak Hill; John Evans, Waterville/Winslow; Cooper Hart, Waterville/Winslow; Goalie: Ben Grenier, Waterville/Winslow

Second Team

Forward: Nathan Newgard, Waterville/Winslow; Brandon Mason, Waterville/Winslow; Kevin Moreau, Brewer; Trent Vallaincourt, Leavitt/GNG/Poland/Oak Hill;

Defense: Jonathan Rioux, Maranacook/Winthrop/Madison/Spruce Mtn.;

Parker Shawley, Hampden; Hunter Brown, Waterville/Winslow;

Goalie: Xavier Michaud, Leavitt/GNG/Poland/Oak Hill

Player of the Year: Ben Grenier, Waterville/Winslow; Coach of the Year: Jon Hart, Waterville/Winslow

All-Academic

Trey Baker, Brewer; Zach Steiger, Brewer; James Lynch, Camden Hills; Nathaniel Van Lonkhuyzen, Camden Hills; Cody Rizzo, Gardiner; Alex Briggs Hampden, Academy; Logan Christian, Hampden Academy; Eli Michaud, Messalonskee; Dean Simpson, Messalonskee; John Evans, Waterville; Brock Jolicoeur, Waterville

Wrestling

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Pine Tree Wrestling League Championship

Sportsmanship Awards: Mountain Valley, Erskine Area Wrestling

Outstanding Wrestler: Michael Rollins (Camden Rockport, 105)

Skowhegan 99, Troy Howard 86, Oxford Hills 81, Dirigo 79, Camden Rockport 74, Mattanawcook Junior High School 73, Gardiner 62, Nokomis 56, Mt. Ararat 56, Bangor Area Wrestling 55,Bucksport 52, Oceanside 42, Mountain Valley 38, Erskine Area Wrestling 35, Bath 35, Mt. Blue 33, Cony 25, Independent-Lincoln Academy 20, Independent-Messalonskee 19, Independent-Dedham 12, Independent-Appleton 12, Monmouth 9, Independent-Lawrence 8, Phillip Sugg 4, Medomak 3, Independent-Ashwood 2, Mount View, Ellsworth, Winslow

Championship round

75: Adam St. Cyr, Ind-LA Dec Brody Simons, BGR, 5-4; 81: Cole Albert, MJHS Dec Dash Farrell, MtA, 6-0; 87: Julian Henderson, CRMS Fall Slade Meserve, OHMS, 4:06; 93: Eli Lindus, DIR Dec Nate Gamache, MTNVAL, 6-3; 99: Michael Rollins, CRMS Fall Madolin Ripley, OCN, 3:39; 105: Aiden Clark, SKOW Fall Gavin Ripley, OCN, 0:59; 111: Braeden Cunningham, Bath Dec Eli Hoshide, BGR, 2-0; 117: Lucas Libby, DIR M-Dec Kaden Bonin, THMS, 11-2; 123: Shea Farrell, MtA Fall Jake Ellis, DIR, 0:42; 130: Isaiah Morin, NOK Fall Matt Long, OHMS, 2:57; 137: Mike Ham, THMS Dec Jordyn Colorado, MJHS, 11-4; 145: Timber Parlin, ERSK Dec Gabe Kelley, THMS, 8-6; 155: Isaac Hainer, MJHS School Dec Hunter McEwen, SKOW, 4-2; 170: Kaden Salley, SKOW M-Dec Caden Schleis-Hooyman, Cony, 11-2; 195: Jaxon Gross, BUCK M-Dec Joey Bowen, Ind-DDHM, 15-1; 240: Ashton Sawyer, GARD Dec Grayson Fernald, BUCK, 3-1 OT

Consolation round

75: Wynn Pooler, ERSK Dec Miles Smith, MTNVAL, 2-0; 81: Eli Farias, GARD Fall Sean Bonzagni, Bath, 4:21; 87: Connor Langerak, MJHS M-Dec Colby Nadeau, Ind-LWRNC, 10-0; 93: Justin Batty, Independent- Appleton Fall Zach Gilbert, Camden Rockport, 0:30; 99: Stephen Galkowski, MtB M-Dec Jacob Cote, NOK, 10-1; 105: Gavynn Young, THMS Dec Ostin Hasenfus-Smith, MON, 7-2; 111: Kaiden Beasley, MtA Dec Cole Brann, GARD, 10-3; 117: Owen Tripp, OHMS Dec Conner Fitch, BUCK, 6-4; 123: Dalton Howard, SKOW Fall Zander Wormwood, OHMS, 2:23; 130: Stephen Smith, MtB Fall Caden Trask, Ind-MSS, 2:32; 137: Nate Tardif, NOK Fall Aiden Sergent, OCN, 4:03; 145: Drake Ahearn, GARD Fall Griffin Carnell, CRMS, 4:10; 155: Dawson Mason, OHMS Dec Troy Hachey, Ind-MSS, 6-0; 170: Levi Woods, THMS Fall Robbie Leveillee, MTNVAL, 2:59; 195: Kobe Butters, SKOW Dec Saxton Smith, CRM, 5-1; 240: Xander Doty, BGR Fall Andrew Wisecup, DIR, 1:09