Emera Maine to be sold to western Canadian firm for $959 million

Emera Inc. said Monday that it has reached a definitive agreement to sell its interest in Emera Maine to ENMAX Corp. for $959 million.

ENMAX is a publicly traded utility that generates and distributes electricity and other services to customers in Alberta, Canada.

Emera’s parent has said in recent financial releases that it plans to sell assets that were not performing well.

Emera on Nov. 26 announced it would sell its three natural gas-fired generation plants in New England, including Rumford Power, to an affiliate of The Carlyle Group, an asset management company. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2019.

At that time it did not say what it would do with Emera Maine.

