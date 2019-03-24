March 24, 2019
Body of Westbrook man killed in Arkansas gas station holdup returned to Maine

CBS 13 | BDN
The body of 23-year-old senior airman Shawn McKeough of Westbrook returns home after he was killed March 15 in an armed robbery at a gas station in Arkansas.
The Associated Press

The body of an airman who died while trying to stop an armed robbery in Arkansas has returned home to Maine.

A procession escorted the body of 23-year-old Senior Airman Shawn McKeough Jr. from Boston to a Portland funeral home Thursday evening.

The Westbrook native was stationed at the Little Rock Air Force Base in Jacksonville.

McKeough was fatally shot while trying to stop a robbery at a North Little Rock gas station March 15.

Four teenagers are facing charges in his death.

Funeral arrangements are being made.

 


