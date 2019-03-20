Arkansas police arrest 2 teens in Westbrook man’s fatal shooting in gas station holdup

Two more suspects have been arrested in connection with last week’s armed robbery at an Arkansas gas station that left a Westbrook native dead.

Darrius Stewart, 17, was arrested Wednesday and he reportedly confessed to investigators that he participated in Friday’s holdup at the Valero Big Red gas station, according to the North Little Rock Police Department.

Stewart and 18-year-old Drequan Robinson, who was arrested Monday evening at a motel in Little Rock, allegedly went into the gas station on West Broadway in North Little Rock about 11:38 p.m. in an attempted armed robbery.

A customer, later identified as 23-year-old Westbrook native Shawn McKeough, was fatally shot when he attempted to stop the robbery, according to police.

McKeough was a senior airman in the U.S. Air Force and assigned to the 19th Logistics Readiness Squadron in North Little Rock, according to the U.S. Air Force. He graduated from Westbrook High School in 2014.

Police on Wednesday also arrested 16-year-old Keith Keshawn Harris, who they have accused of driving the getaway car.

A fourth suspect, 18-year-old Keith Harris Jr., also was arrested earlier this week in connection with the robbery and shooting. North Little Rock police said Harris was a passenger in the car that Robinson, Stewart and Keshawn Harris took to the gas station. Harris reportedly admitted to police that he knew about the plans to rob the gas station.

All four suspects face capital murder and aggravated robbery charges, according to North Little Rock police. Stewart and Keshawn Harris, who are juveniles, are being charged as adults, according to police.