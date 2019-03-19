Arkansas police arrest 2 men in Westbrook native’s shooting death in gas station holdup

Two men have been arrested in Arkansas in connection with the fatal shooting of a Westbrook native in a gas station holdup.

Drequan Robinson, 18, was taken into custody about 5:15 p.m. Monday after North Little Rock police, U.S. marshals and Arkansas State Police tracked him down to The Motel 6 on Bankhead Drive in Little Rock, according to the North Little Rock Police Department.

Robinson and another man armed with handguns entered the Valero Big Red gas station on West Broadway in North Little Rock about 11:38 p.m. Friday in an attempted armed robbery, police said.

A customer, later identified as 23-year-old Westbrook native Shawn McKeough, was fatally shot when he attempted to stop the robbery, according to police.

McKeough was a senior airman in the U.S. Air Force and assigned to the 19th Logistics Readiness Squadron in North Little Rock, according to the U.S. Air Force. He graduated from Westbrook High School in 2014, according to CBS affiliate WGME.

A second suspect, 18-year-old Keith Harris, was also arrested in connection with the robbery. North Little Rock police said Harris was a passenger in the car that Robinson and the other suspect took to the gas station. Harris reportedly admitted to police that he knew about the plans to rob the gas station.

Both Robinson and Harris face capital murder and aggravated robbery charges, according to North Little Rock police.

They are being held at Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility in Little Rock.

Police are still searching for the other man suspected in the shooting.