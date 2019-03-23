NC State ends UMaine’s season in first round of NCAA women’s tournament

Third-seeded North Carolina State University used a 10-0 run at the end of the first quarter and an 11-0 spurt to close out the half to build a 17-point halftime lead en route to a 63-51 victory over the 14th-seeded University of Maine on Saturday afternoon in their NCAA tournament opener at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina.

All-Atlantic Coast Conference first-team choice Kiara Leslie scored 13 points in the first half and Kai Crutchfield posted 10, including the final seven of the half on a rare four-point play and a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Meanwhile, UMaine’s leading scorers, Blanca Millan (17.6 points per game) and Tanesha Sutton (14.6 ppg) were held scoreless as they went a combined 0-for-12 from the floor. Sutton was 0-for-8 and Millan was 0-4.

North Carolina State (27-5) faces Kentucky in Monday’s second-round game. Kentucky beat Princeton 82-77 earlier Saturday.

UMaine had its 14-game winning streak snapped and wound up 25-8. It was UMaine’s first loss since a 49-46 setback at Hartford on Jan. 16.

NC State shot 50 percent from the floor in the first half compared to UMaine’s 31 percent.

NC State outrebounded the smaller Black Bears 23-11 in the first half.

It was the Black Bears’ ninth NCAA tournament appearance dating back to their initial bid in 1995 when they were dispatched by the University of Connecticut 105-75 at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut.

It was UMaine’s second meeting against NC State in a first-round game in Raleigh as the Wolfpack triumphed 89-64 in 1998.

A year ago, UMaine reached the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2004 but was eliminated in the first round by the University of Texas 83-54 in Austin, Texas.

UMaine’s lone NCAA tourney win came in 1999 when the Black Bears upset Stanford 60-58 at the Old Dominion University Fieldhouse in Norfolk, Virginia. Vachon, the UMaine point guard, had 11 points and seven assists to complement Jamie Cassidy’s 15 points and Kristen McCormick’s 13.

Old Dominion ousted UMaine two days later, 72-62.

Their other first-round losses came to George Washington University in 1996, 83-67 in Charlottesville, Virginia; 88-79 to Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge in 1997; 62-57 to the University of North Carolina in Santa Barbara, California, in 2000; and 60-50 to Texas Tech in Missoula, Montana, in 2004.

North Carolina State is making its 25th tournament appearance and was 14-2 in tournament games in Raleigh.

The Wolfpack went into the game with a 22-24 NCAA tourney record and had one Final Four appearance to its credit in 1998. They reached the Sweet 16 on 12 occasions, including last year.

Since the completion of the $35 million renovation to Reynolds Coliseum before the 2016-17 season, NC State was 45-6 on the Valvano Arena floor.