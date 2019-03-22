March 22, 2019
Politics

Bill would require owners to help victims when their dogs attack

CBS 13 | BDN
Alicia Mitchell of Rumford describes a dog attack that sent her and her two teenage daughters to the hospital in an interview with CBS 13 last August. A new bill would require owners of dogs who attack to take specific steps to help the victims.
The Associated Press

AUGUSTA, Maine — A Maine legislative committee has signed off on a proposal that requires dog owners to assist people who are attacked by their animals.

The bill requires the owner of a dog that assaults a person to get aid for the injured person, contain the dog and provide a name and contact information to the injured person.

The rules would apply when a dog injures a person to the point where the wounds require medical attention.

The proposal from Republican Sen. Matt Pouliot, R-Augusta, states that leaving an injured person without taking the appropriate measures would be a crime. Pouliot says he submitted the bill on behalf of a resident who was mauled by two dogs in a parking lot and received no help from the dogs’ owner.

 


Comments

