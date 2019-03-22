Bill would require owners to help victims when their dogs attack

AUGUSTA, Maine — A Maine legislative committee has signed off on a proposal that requires dog owners to assist people who are attacked by their animals.

The bill requires the owner of a dog that assaults a person to get aid for the injured person, contain the dog and provide a name and contact information to the injured person.

The rules would apply when a dog injures a person to the point where the wounds require medical attention.

The proposal from Republican Sen. Matt Pouliot, R-Augusta, states that leaving an injured person without taking the appropriate measures would be a crime. Pouliot says he submitted the bill on behalf of a resident who was mauled by two dogs in a parking lot and received no help from the dogs’ owner.