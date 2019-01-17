Man dies in Buckfield crash

A 24-year-old man died in a crash Wednesday evening in Buckfield when the Volkswagen Beetle he was driving crossed the centerline and crashed head-on into a pickup truck, according to state police.

The 55-year-old woman who was driving the Ford F-350 was taken to the hospital, but her injuries were not considered life-threatening, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland.

Route 117 where the crash took place was closed for several hours Wednesday night but has reopened.

The names of the two drivers will be released Thursday, pending notification of family.

Maine State troopers, Oxford Sheriff’s Office deputies and Buckfield fire and rescue workers responded to the crash.