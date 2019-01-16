Balanced scoring attack propels UMaine men’s hockey team past Boston College

CHESTNUT HILL, Massachusetts — Seven different players scored in the University of Maine men’s ice hockey 7-2 victory over Boston College. It was the first time since 2013 that the Black Bears have had seven different goal scorers.

First Goal (Maine 1-0): Emil Westerlund scored the first goal of the game when he found the back of the net at 12:40 in the first period. Canon Pieper controlled the puck behind the Maine net until he could dish it off to Patrick Shea. Shea, realizing the Black Bears were mid shift, waited patiently for Westerlund to enter the attacking zone. Left unmarked by the Eagles’ defense, Westerlund lit the lamp with ease. The Black Bears grabbed an early 1-0 lead.

Second Goal (1-1): Boston College tied the score with a power play goal six minutes after Maine scored. David Cotton took advantage of the man advantage and even the Hockey East matchup at one goal apiece. Michael Kim and Casey Fitzgerald were each credited with an assist on their squad’s first goal.

Third Goal (2-1 Maine): Off of a turnover by the Eagles, Tim Doherty went bar-down to give the Black Bears a 2-1 lead. Keith Muehlbauer forced a turnover in the neutral zone and passed the puck ahead to Doherty. The forward did the rest of the work and beat the Boston College goaltender for Maine’s second goal of the game.

Fourth Goal (3-1 Maine): Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup scored Maine’s third tally of the game with 4:04 left in the second period. The freshman forward stole the puck on the edge of the attacking zone. Since he stole the puck from a defenseman, the only person Schmidt-Svejstrup had to beat was the BC goalie. Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup’s unassisted goal gave Maine a two goal lead late in the frame.

Fifth Goal (4-1 Maine): As was the case with Schmidt-Svejstrup’s goal, Eduards Tralmaks scored unassisted for the Black Bears. The benefactor of some sloppy Boston College defense, Tralmaks was virtually unimpeded to the Eagles’ goal. Maine went into the second intermission with a three goal lead.

Sixth Goal (5-1 Maine): Daniel Perez scored his first goal of the season with 13:24 left in the game. Perez dove and stole the puck from a Boston College defenseman. Jack Quinlivan fired a shot on net that was initially saved by the Eagles’ goaltender, but Perez followed and tallied number five for the Black Bears.

Seventh Goal (6-1 Maine): Originally called no goal, Jack Quinlivan had his mark waved off. After a lengthy review, the Massachusetts native had is no-goal reversed. Daniel Perez and Chase Pearson assisted on Quinlivan’s second score of the 2018-19 season.

Eighth Goal (7-1 Maine): Patrick Shea scored Maine’s seventh and final goal of the Hockey East, road game. Brendan Robbins left the puck for his linemate, who beat the goaltender glove side, high. Doherty also had an assist on the Shea score.

Ninth Goal (7-2 Maine): Boston College scored the final goal of the game when Jack McBain fired from the fireside face-off circle and into the Maine net. It was as close as the Eagles would get. The Black Bears defeated Boston College 7-2 for some important conference points.

Notes:

Jeremy Swayman saved 34 Boston College shots, while Ryan Edquist saved 33 Maine shots for the Eagles. Ian Milosz replaced Edquist in the third period and turned away two shots.

The Black Bears went 0-2 on the power play. Boston College scored once on their two power play opportunities.

Maine blocked eight Eagle shots.

Next: The Black Bears return home to take on New Hampshire in the next chapter of the border battle. Puck drop is scheduled for 2:00 PM on Monday, January 21st.