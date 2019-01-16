Maine State Golf Association director to retire after 21 years

CUMBERLAND, Maine — Nancy Storey has spent the last 21 years promoting the sport of golf throughout the state of Maine as the executive director of the Maine State Golf Association.

Later this month, she will relinquish the position after a successful career heading up the governing body of Maine amateur golf.

Among her proudest achievements is helping to bring Maine’s separate men’s and women’s golf associations under one umbrella. That became a reality on Jan. 1, 2018, when the MSGA merged with Women’s Maine State Golf Association and the Southern Maine Women’s Golf Association to form one organization serving all golfers.

“I worked for literally decades on bringing all the associations together under one roof because it was the best thing for the future of the game,” Storey said in a release. “Having that done last year really seemed like the pinnacle of accomplishment, since it was so long in coming about.”

The Cumberland native worked at both Val Halla Golf Course and Penobscot Valley Country Club in Orono during her years at the University of Maine. After graduating with a degree in journalism, she took a job as a sportswriter at the Journal Tribune in Biddeford.

She returned to golf as the club manager at Val Halla for six years, then held that position at Biddeford-Saco Country Club for seven years before accepting the job at the MSGA.

Most recently, Storey has managed a staff of six employees at the MSGA.

“Nancy is one of the best things that ever happened to the MSGA,” 13-time Maine Amateur champion Mark Plummer said in the release. “Before her it seemed more of a volunteer-run organization, but she made it more professional and got the association more organized.”

At the forefront of Storey’s mission at the MSGA was the promotion and growth of junior golf in Maine.

“Nancy has always been someone who connects well with people,” says Curtis Jordan, president of the MSGA. “I had the privilege of first meeting Nancy over 20 years ago as a junior player and because of her my experience couldn’t have been better.”

Storey was twice honored by the International Association of Golf Administrators with their Gold Tee award for her work in promoting junior golf.

Asked which is her favorite memory from her time at the MSGA, Storey admits it’s tough to choose only one.

“Having lunch with one president and then meeting his son, another president, a few years later is sure hard to beat, though,” Storey said, referring to President George H.W. Bush and President George W. Bush.

But more than the celebrities and politicians Storey has spent time with, it is the junior golfers that always held a special place in her heart.

“Mostly, I just really enjoyed watching kids grow up and become better people,” she said. “And I truly enjoyed the people I came to know and work with over the years. I’ve made great friends, which is what golf does.”

In retirement, Storey hopes to play more golf and devote time to her gardening while spending more time with her family.

“It’s time for someone else to take the MSGA to the next level,” said Storey. “We’ve set a great groundwork on which that can now happen.”