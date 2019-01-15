Golden named to House Armed Services Committee

U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, a Democrat who ousted incumbent Republican Bruce Poliquin last year in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District, will serve on the House Armed Services Committee, his spokesman announced Tuesday.

Golden, a 36-year-old Marine veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, said he will use his experience to ensure those fighting “have the tools and training they need to succeed and keep us safe.”

In a prepared statement, Golden vowed to protect Maine residents and businesses in his committee role, and said he will “never forget that Bath-built is best-built,” referring to Bath Iron Works. The shipyard has won a number of robust contracts in recent years, including a $26.4 million contract in December from the U.S. Navy to provide engineering, design, logistical and planning services for the troubled three-ship line of Zumwalt-class “stealth” destroyers built at BIW.

Although the shipyard is located in the 1st Congressional District, it is one of the leading employers of residents of Golden’s home city of Lewiston and other 2nd District communities.

The freshman congressman’s colleague, six-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree of Maine’s 1st District, will serve on the Appropriations Committee, which handles discretionary spending. Like Golden, Pingree served on the Armed Services Committee during her first term.

Poliquin was assigned to the Financial Services Committee during his first term, then added service on Veterans Affairs Committee at the start of his second — and last — term.