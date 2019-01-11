Former pole dancer wins $400,000 in damages for motorcycle accident injuries

A Kennebec County jury on Friday awarded a former pole dancer $400,000 in damages for life-changing injuries she suffered in a motorcycle crash 3½ years ago on Western Avenue in Augusta.

Katherine Marsters, 28, of Wilton sued Nancy Rogier, 78, of Saco and her insurance company after Marsters rejected a settlement offer of $9,500, according to her attorney, Christian Foster of Portland.

Marsters was a passenger on a motorcycle driven by James Carey, 30, of Hallowell on June 19, 2015, when Rogier suddenly swerved from the left lane to the right lane of the four-lane road in order to turn into Bagel Mainea, Foster said. Carey suffered minor injuries.

“Ms. Marsters skidded 60 feet along the asphalt and sustained road rash over 50 percent of her body and multiple fractures of her left arm and hand,” Foster said. “Her arm and hand are now scarred, disfigured and she has been left with residual weakness in that hand and arm. Her medical bills totalled over $50,000.”

Marsters grew up in the Maine foster care system but was a natural athlete, dancer and gymnast, the attorney said. She made her living as an adult performing at clubs around the state. She entered and won pole dancing competitions throughout the country and taught pole dancing classes.

“She lost her livelihood and her passion,” Foster said. “My client and I will remain forever grateful to the attention and effort the jury paid to this matter. Ms. Marsters will now be able to continue to go on with her life and has a future that she can look forward to living.”

Portland attorney Kenneth Pierce, who represents Rogier and State Farm Insurance Co., called the verdict disappointing.

“Obviously, my client Nancy Rogier and I are very disappointed by the verdict,” he said. “While we respect the jury’s decision, we will be assessing our legal options going forward.”

The verdict could be appealed to the Maine Supreme Judicial Court to determine if legal errors were made during the trial.