January 11, 2019
Nicole Maines named one of 50 ‘badass’ women

Bettina Strauss | AP
This image released by The CW shows Nicole Maines in a scene from "Supergirl." Maines, a Maine transgender activist who won a discrimination lawsuit over using the girls' bathroom at her school, portrays the character Nia Nal.
By Natalie Williams, BDN Staff

Orono native Nicole Maines, known for her role on The CW’s ‘Supergirl,’ has another accolade to add to her list: badass woman.

InStyle featured Maines in an article highlighting 50 “badass” women across a variety of industries who the InStyle staff feels are changing the world.

“The tough, outspoken compassionate women are unstoppable in their pursuit of a better world,” InStyle tweeted.

[Maine actress to make debut this week as TV’s first transgender superhero]

Michelle Obama, Ariana Grande and Christine Blasey-Ford are just some of Maines’ fellow honorees on InStyle’s list.

“I am BEYOND honored to be included with so many amazing women. Is there a word better than honored? What’s above honored? Thank you!” Maines tweeted.


