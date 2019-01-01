Former Maine secretary of state takes over as Pentagon spokesman

PORTLAND, Maine — Former Maine Secretary of State Charlie Summers is now the chief spokesman for the Department of Defense in Washington.

Effective Tuesday, Summers assumed the responsibilities of the acting assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs.

Summers served as Maine’s secretary of state from 2011 to 2012. In 2016, Summers became executive director of the organization Veterans Count in which he oversaw veteran services programs and development efforts in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.

Summers is also a public affairs officer with the Navy Reserve. A Navy captain, he is currently the commanding officer of Naval Reserve Naval Information U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. 6th Fleet.

In addition to serving as secretary of state when Republicans controlled both chambers of the Legislature in 2011 and 2012, Summers has occasionally figured prominently in Maine Republican Party politics. He served in the Maine Senate from 1991 to 1995. He twice ran unsuccessfully — in 2004 and 2008 — as the party’s nominee in Maine’s 1st Congressional District. In 2012, he lost to former Gov. Angus King, an independent who now caucuses with Senate Democrats, in an election to fill the seat vacated by Republican U.S. Sen. Olympia Snowe.