Here Maine goes, turning LePage

Gov. Paul LePage’s tenure and the contentious tenor with which he led the state for two terms is sure to be dissected and debated for years to come. But there should be little doubt or disagreement about his ability to get people’s attention — whether they love him, hate him or somewhere in between.

His comments — at times off-color, offensive or flat-out wrong — filled the airwaves and made headlines for years as Mainers debated whether he was a bumbling communicator or a skilled politician who knew how to play us all.

The problem is that LePage’s outbursts and media stunts too often distracted our attention from his terrible policy decisions or the policies he got right.

LePage campaigned on the mantra of “welfare reform” but many of his policies over eight years have been about finding ways to deny services to thousands of needy Mainers. He has stymied Medicaid expansion, which he vetoed five times before it was passed by voters last year, through the final days of his administration. He filed lawsuits to stop its implementation and exaggerated the cost of expansion. In the end, 70,000 poor, working Mainers went without health insurance because of his intransigence and misrepresentations.

The outgoing governor continues to wrongly blame minorities for Maine’s drug crisis. He made the erroneous claim again last week. When Rep. Drew Gattine pushed back against the governor’s racially insensitive language, LePage left him a vulgar voicemail and challenged him to a duel. These ludicrous comments diverted attention from the fact that the LePage administration has made it much harder for Mainers with substance abuse disorder to access treatment and focused instead of punishing substance abusers and dealers.

LePage also made up a story about a student at a Portland High School getting doses of Narcan, an overdose-reversing drug, and returning to class. LePage criticized the use of Narcan, saying it didn’t save lives, just prolonged them, suggesting that people who abuse opioids aren’t savable. These comments distracted attention away from LePage’s harmful efforts to stop easier access to Narcan.

He has blamed immigrants for bringing diseases — and the fictional ziki fly — to Maine. Meanwhile, his administration refused to hire public health nurses, the first line of defense against illnesses like tuberculosis and hepatitis.

Some of LePage’s most heated and fanciful exchanges have been with lawmakers, who he repeatedly blamed for not working with him, even when evidence showed that they had met with and communicated with the governor. LePage often battled with lawmakers after they passed budgets that increased funding for programs, such as education and social services, that he had shortchanged.

During a June 2013 budget, LePage said that Democratic state Sen. Troy Jackson is “the first one to give it to the people without Vaseline.” Jackson had said the governor’s claims that lawmakers refused to talk to him about a biennial budget were “inaccurate” and “delusional.”

LePage installed a Christmas tree in the State House — in June — and squeezed a rubber pig to, in his mind, illustrate that a budget passed by lawmakers in 2015 was pork-filled and bad. In truth, it just wasn’t the budget he had proposed. Such incidents of grandstanding — and frequent vetoes — drew out legislative sessions and led to two unnecessary government shutdowns.

To be fair, LePage has made some decent policy arguments and proposals over the years, such as his work to reduce domestic violence, but often those details have been lost in combative or mis-executed messaging.

LePage’s often bombastic, blunt and, yes, sometimes entertaining affect has been a proven draw for newspaper readers and television viewers in-state and around the country. The national attention, of course, hasn’t always been good for Maine.

While Democratic leaders see a “lightness in the air” as they are set to control the Blaine House and the Legislature, an inconvenient truth for the Maine press corps is that Augusta could be, well, comparatively boring without LePage. He hasn’t always been nice, factually accurate or particularly open with the press, but there’s no doubt he’s been interesting.

We won’t miss his harmful policies, personal attacks or combative style. But when it comes to LePage’s ability to stir the pot and get people’s attention, Mainers will long talk about his antics and one-liners.