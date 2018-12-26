Historic Westbrook mill sold to New Hampshire company for $5.1 million

The 130-year-old Dana Warp Mill in Westbrook was sold to Chinburg Properties of New Hampshire for $5.1 million.

The 250,000-square-foot mill houses 70 businesses, according to a report Wednesday in Keep Me Current, which said the deal closed on Dec. 14. The businesses include dance and fitness facilities, manufacturers of skin care and food products, a law firm, a co-working space and a media company.

“This will undoubtedly breathe new life and new activity and new investment into that property that is a key property across the river from our downtown,” City Administrator Jerre Bryant told the publication.

Chinburg Properties has converted more than a half dozen old mills in Maine, including one on Saco Island, to residential and commercial uses. It plans to meet with current tenants to “figure out their long-term goals and try to align them with ours,” the publication said.

The Dana Warp Mill was built by the Westbrook Manufacturing Co., owned by S.D. Warren, and taken over in 1900 by Woodbury Dana for its cotton warp operation. It closed in the late 1950s.

The mill was bought and renovated in the late 1990s by Tim Flannery, who sold it to Saša Cook in 2011. Cook sold it to Chinburg.