Skowhegan has 2 finalists for Miss Maine field hockey

Ashley L. Conti | BDN

• October 22, 2018 6:59 pm

For just the second time in Skowhegan High School Hall of Fame coach Paula Doughty’s career, she will have two players in the running for Miss Maine Field Hockey.

Midfielder Maliea Kelso and center back Lizzie York are among five finalists for the award given to the state’s best senior player.

The others are Maine Central Institute of Pittsfield’s Madisyn Hartley, Freeport High forward Alexa Koenig and Falmouth midfielder Liberty Ladd.

The winner will be announced at the Maine Field Hockey Association’s banquet Sunday, Dec. 2, at the Augusta Civic Center.

Kelso, who will attend Northeastern University in the fall, and York, who will go to Hofstra, have led the Indians to a 16-0 record and a berth in Wednesday’s 3 p.m. Class A North final against Mt. Blue of Farmington (11-3-2).

“Maliea has got it all,” Doughty said. “She’s great offensively, great defensively, she sees the field well, she’s fast and has excellent stickwork. She also has great leadership skills.”

“Lizzie is a wonderful defender. She is a rock in the back,” said Doughty, who added that she does an exceptional job marking the opposing team’s best scorer.

They have led Skowhegan to three straight state titles.

Hartley is an influential midfielder who can score, distribute and defend. She scored the only goal in MCI’s 1-0 win over Gardiner this season, which was Gardiner’s only loss. She has led MCI to three regional championships and two state titles, one in Class C and the Class B championship last year. She had two assists in the 5-0 win over York in last year’s Class B state final.

Koenig has been Freeport’s offensive catalyst, scoring the game-winning goals in the 3-2 win over Poland in the Class B South quarterfinals, Freeport’s first quarterfinal win since 2002, and following that up with the overtime game-winner in the semifinal win over Fryeburg Academy in the semis.

Freeport will face York for the Class B South title on Wednesday at 3 p.m. in Biddeford.

Ladd led Falmouth to a 10-4-2 season and a berth in the Class A semifinals where it was eliminated by top seed Biddeford 1-0. The talented and versatile Ladd had a goal and an assist in the 2-1 quarterfinal win over Gorham.

