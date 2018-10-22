Ellsworth wins Class B North girls cross-country title after tallying error

Ernie Clark | BDN Ernie Clark | BDN

• October 22, 2018 4:52 pm

Updated: October 22, 2018 5:00 pm

The meet ended on Saturday, but not until Monday was the Ellsworth High School girls cross-country team recognized as the Class B North team champion.

The Eagles wound up edging archrival Mount Desert Island of Bar Harbor, which was announced as the winner during the regional championship meet held at Belfast on Saturday, by virtue of the sixth-runner tiebreaker. Both teams finished the competition with 52 points.

According to a Maine Principals’ Association press release, an error in the calculation of the results was discovered over the weekend. Once the correction was made, Ellsworth was declared the champion.

The original results had MDI scoring 51 points and Ellsworth posting 52 points. On the results released Saturday, the computer awarded a ninth-place tie between runners from Caribou and MDI. However, it assigned the Caribou runner with 10 points and the MDI runner with nine points, although they were listed in reverse order.

It appears as though the order was correct, but the points awarded were reversed, thus leading to the calculation error.

“We are sorry for this error and the impact that it has had on both schools,” the MPA release read.

Both teams have qualified for Saturday’s state championship meet at Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast.

Follow BDN Maine Sports on Facebook for the latest in Maine high school and college sports.