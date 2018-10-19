October 20, 2018
Business

Maine home sales dropped 5 percent but prices remain strong

David Zalubowski | AP
In this Aug. 30, 2018, file photo A for-sale sign outside a home in Denver on Aug. 30, 2018. On Friday, Oct. 19, Maine Listings said single-family home sales were down 5 percent over last September, but sales prices remained high.
By Lori Valigra

Fewer single-family homes were sold in Maine this September compared to the same month in 2017, but sale prices remained high, figures released Friday showed.

Sales of single-family homes were down 5.15 percent in units this September from September 2017, but the median sale price was up 3.75 percent to $215,000. The median sale price indicates that half of the homes sold for more than that price and half for less.

“While the September sales numbers show a decrease statewide, the rolling quarter sales are up 3.4 percent and year-to-date sales are up 2.5 percent compared to 2017. Real estate values continue to show a strong positive trend,” said Kim Gleason, president of the Maine Association of Realtors.

Rolling quarter numbers are from July 1 to Sept. 30 of 2017 and the same time in 2018.

Androscoggin County showed the best overall improvement, with a 16.34 percent rise to 178 units sold during the rolling quarter compared to the same time last year, and a 4.94 percent median price rise to $85,000.

Piscataquis had the biggest jump in unit sales, 39.18 percent to 135 homes sold, but the median price fell 17.7 percent to $100,000.

Penobscot County showed increases in both metrics, up 5.27 percent to 579 units during the three-month periods, while Cumberland sales were down 3.07 percent to 1,261, while prices rose 5.08 percent to $310,000.

Nationally, sales of single-family existing homes decreased 4 percent in the past year. A report also released today by the National Association of Realtors showed a 4.6 percent increase in the national median sales price to $260,500. Regionally, sales in the Northeast declined 5.6 percent, while the regional median price increased 4.1 percent to $286,200.

Some market watchers in recent weeks have expressed concern about the potential impact on home sales of mortgage rates, which have been edging up toward 5 percent in some markets.

Comments

