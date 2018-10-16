Strong winds leave thousands without power

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

Amanda Post | CBS 13

• October 16, 2018 8:00 am

Updated: October 16, 2018 11:17 am

Strong winds that whipped through Maine overnight have left tens of thousands without power early Tuesday.

More than 12,000 Emera Maine customers were without power as of 11 a.m., most of them in Penobscot, northern Piscataquis and Hancock counties, according to the utility. Scattered outages were reported in Aroostook County.

The bulk of the outages were concentrated in southern Maine, where Central Maine Power reported about 47,000 customers without power as of 11 a.m., about 8,700 of them in Cumberland County, just over 8,200 in Oxford County and more than 4,500 in Somerset County. Outages peaked around 88,000 since midnight, Central Maine Power said in an update before noon.

With damage and outages spread over an 11,000-square-mile area, the utility said it has crews working to restore power initially to hospitals, nursing homes, and fire and police stations before working on power lines serving a larger number of customers.

It said continued high winds forecast for Tuesday may affect the progress of restoration or cause new outages.

Gusty winds have caused outages throughout our service areas, mainly due to trees coming into contact w/ power lines. Crews are responding as quickly & safely as possible in order to restore service to our customers. Please report outages online at https://t.co/0H5tp8dugx. pic.twitter.com/pqPbbalD2U — Central Maine Power (@cmpco) October 16, 2018

Andover and Sebago elementary schools, Mountain Valley High School and all Yarmouth schools were closed Tuesday, as well as Chop Point School in Woolwich. Regional School Unit 5, in Freeport, Pownal and Durham, and Georgetown Central School had a two-hour delayed opening, as did RSU 72 and MSAD 58.

[Closings, cancellations and delays]

Much of northern and eastern Maine were hit by winds blowing between 15 and 30 mph, with gusts exceeding 50 mph in coastal Hancock County and in Aroostook County, according to the National Weather Service in Caribou. The weather service reports winds blew about 40 mph at Bangor International Airport.

Houlton Maine ASOS just reported a wind gust to 51 MPH!#mewx — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) October 16, 2018

Meanwhile, wind gusts reached 47 mph in Portland, 44 mph near Augusta and Waterville, 47 mph in Jackman, and 40-44 mph along the coast in Wiscasset, Camden and Rockport, according to the National Weather Service in Gray.

Here is a listing of some of the highest wind gust around the forecast area. We had a gust of 46 mph at the office in Gray. pic.twitter.com/LLp5yPbRip — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) October 16, 2018

At 3:45 a.m., the weather service’s Gray office called for winds to diminish a bit by mid-morning but gusts to continue into the afternoon.

Much colder air is due Wednesday night, with westerly winds becoming gusty again.

The high winds brought down trees and power lines in southern Maine, leading to some roads closures, according to CBS affiliate WGME.

BDN writer Beth Brogan contributed to this report.

