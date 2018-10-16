Piglet who went hog wild in traffic safely returned home

Augusta Police Department | BDN Augusta Police Department | BDN

October 16, 2018 9:05 am

Police in Maine’s capital say a 50-pound piglet that wore itself out dodging traffic after escaping has been safely returned home.

Augusta police say they found the piglet Saturday after receiving reports of the hog running wild. The Kennebec Journal reports a good Samaritan was able to catch the pig before responding officers arrived at the scene.

Augusta police Sgt. Christian Behr said Monday that the pig was confirmed to be owned by someone with property near where the pig was caught. Behr says he doesn’t know if the piglet was a farm animal or a household pet.

The animal was in good condition other than being tired out from running around.

