UMaine football team rallies, beats Rhode Island on Doak’s last-second field goal

• October 13, 2018 5:38 pm

Updated: October 13, 2018 10:31 pm

Kenny Doak became the University of Maine’s first full scholarship kicker a year ago and he has earned that scholarship the last two weekends.

For the second consecutive Saturday, Doak kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired, this time a 39-yarder that gave the Black Bears a dramatic 38-36 Colonial Athletic Association victory over the University of Rhode Island at Meade Stadium in Kingston, R.I.

Doak’s 52-yard field goal, which tied the school record, beat Villanova 13-10 a week earlier.

The Black Bears (4-2, 3-0 CAA), who trailed 30-14 early in the second half, took a 35-30 lead on quarterback Chris Ferguson’s 9-yard run with 2:28 remaining.

But the Rams (4-2, 2-1 CAA), aided by several Black Bear penalties — including a roughing-the-passer call on a fourth-down incompletion — strung together a 10-play, 75-yard drive. URI regained the lead 36-35 with 51 seconds left on backup quarterback Vito Priore’s 2-yard pass to Aaron Parker (9 rec., 124 yds., 2 TDs). The two-point conversion attempt failed.

UMaine was then assessed two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, so the Rams kicked off from the UMaine 35-yard line.

Rather than trying a short kick to eat up some seconds and possibly pin UMaine deep in its own end, the Rams kicked it through the end zone so the Black Bears took possession at their own 25-yard line.

Sophomore Ferguson, who returned to the lineup after missing the last two games with a shoulder injury, began the drive with a 15-yard completion to Micah Wright, who alertly ran out of bounds to stop the clock.

After Ferguson (30-for-48, 278 yds., two TDs, one interception) was sacked for a 3-yard loss by Andre Bibeault, he tossed a 16-yard completion to Jaquan Blair (4 receptions, 72 yds.) to the URI 47.

URI was assessed a 5-yard illegal participation penalty and Ferguson again found Wright (10 rec., 125 yds.), this time on a 10-yard pass to the URI 32. Ferguson tossed a quick pass to running back Joe Fitzpatrick (9 att., 29 yds.) for six yards and Fitzpatrick got out of bounds at the URI 26.

Another URI illegal participation penalty moved it to the URI 21 and Ferguson ran for no gain but moved the ball to the center of the field.

UMaine called a timeout, then Doak came on and kicked his 39-yard field goal.

The Black Bears struck first when strong safety Jeffrey DeVaughan picked up a fumbled lateral and raced 66 yards for a touchdown.

URI answered with C.J. Carrick’s 32-yard field goal later in the first quarter and took the lead on Priore’s 52-yard TD pass to Aaron Parker with 1:31 left in the period.

Priore (19-for-40, 256 yds., 2 TDs, 2 INTs) was playing in place of the injured JaJuan Lawson (knee).

Ahmere Dorsey’s 4-yard run expanded the lead to 16-7 in the second quarter but Carrick’s extra-point kick was blocked.

The Black Bears responded with a 1-yard TD run by Fitzpatrick to go into the locker room trailing 16-10.

That deficit quickly grew to 30-10 in the first 5:23 of the third quarter.

A Nas Jones interception and return to the UM 19 set up an eventual 6-yard TD run by Zoe Bryant (17 att., 59 yds.).

UMaine failed to pick up a first down on its next possession and Dorsey returned Derek Deoul’s punt 30 yards to the UM 30. Three plays later, Bryant plunged into the end zone from a yard out.

But the Black Bears rallied.

Ferguson capped a 12-play, 70-yard drive with a 10-yard TD pass to Devin Young and he threw to Wright for the two-point conversion to make it 30-22 with 5:23 left in the third quarter.

Richard Carr’s interception in the fourth quarter and a teammate’s personal foul penalty gave UMaine the ball at the URI 39. Ferguson threw a 28-yard pass to Blair on third-and-5 to move the ball to the URI 6 and he then threw to Wright for a 6-yard score with 8:33 remaining.

His two-point pass intended for Drew Belcher was too high, leaving the Black Bears trailing by two.

Dorsey returned the ensuing kickoff 30 yards to the URI 36 and Priore’s 17-yard pass to the Isaiah Coulter moved the ball to the UM 47. But Sterling Sheffield sacked Priore for a 7-yard loss and the Rams were forced to punt.

UMaine marched 76 yards in eight plays, highlighted by two 30-yard completions from Ferguson to Wright.

But URI rallied as two 15-yard, roughing-the-passer penalties and a pass interference call accounted for 45 yards and Priore finished the drive off with his 2-yard pass to Parker.

UMaine true freshman Daejuan Sanders had a team-high 57 rushing yards on 10 carries.