St. Lawrence sweep: UMaine men’s hockey team wraps up season-opening series with victory

Pete Warner | BDN

• October 13, 2018 9:48 pm

Updated: October 13, 2018 10:19 pm

ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine men’s hockey team received goals from four different scorers and 23 saves from sophomore Jeremy Swayman en route to a 4-1 victory over St. Lawrence University on Saturday night.

Freshman right wing Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup’s first collegiate goal, coming just 31 seconds into the game, gave the Black Bears a lead they would never relinquish.

UMaine completed the sweep after winning Friday’s opener 3-1.

Patrick Shea’s short-handed goal early in the second-period and Rob Michel’s goal with 5:42 left in the period extended the lead to 3-0 before Ryan Garvey pulled one back for the Saints with 2:42 remaining.

Tim Doherty added an insurance goal in the third period.

St. Lawrence senior goalie Arthur Brey made 35 saves.

Shea converted a 2-on-1 with Mitch Fossier, who carried the puck down the right wing and threaded the needle with his pass to Shea, who one-timed it inside the short-side post.

Michel scored off his own rebound after he made a nifty move to avoid a checker at the right point and maneuvered into a prime shooting position in the middle of the slot. Brey saved his initial shot but the rebound spilled to Michel’s left and he was able to pull it from his backhand to his forehand and beat Brey with a wrister to the short side.

Garvey scored on a 4-on-2 when Zach Risteau fed the puck to the middle of the slot and Jake Stevens sizzled a one-timer that Swayman stopped with his stick. But the puck dropped to the ice and Garvey directed it into the net.

Brady Keeper nearly restored the three-goal lead with five seconds left in the middle period but his rising wrister clanged off the crossbar.

St. Lawrence outshot UMaine 14-10 in the second period.

Doherty scored 7:07 into the third period when he pounced on the rebound of a Brady Keeper center ice flip-in, took a few strides and fired a wrist shot past Brey.

Schmidt-Svejstrup, a 26-goal scorer for the United States Hockey League’s Clark Cup champion Fargo Force last season, supplied the Black Bears with a good start by one-timing a Chase Pearson pass into the short-side corner past the glove of Brey.

The Black Bears had generated a 3-on-2 and Mitch Fossier fed Alexis Binner between the face-off dots. Brey saved Binner’s one-timer with his blocker but Pearson eventually tracked the puck down behind the net and slipped it to Schmidt-Svejstrup, who was alone inside the right face-off dot.

UMaine carried the play in the period but Brey made 13 saves to keep the Saints within one. UMaine held a 14-5 margin in shots on goal.