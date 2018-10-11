UMaine men’s hockey team opens season Friday against St. Lawrence

Courtesy of UMaine Athletics Courtesy of UMaine Athletics

October 11, 2018 3:40 pm

Men’s Hockey

MAINE vs. ST. LAWRENCE

Time, site: Friday, Saturday, 7 p.m.; Alfond Arena, Orono

Records (2017-2018): UMaine 18-16-4, St. Lawrence 8-27-2

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 11-8; St. Lawrence 5-2 on 10/12/13

Key players (2017-2018 statistics): Maine — LW Mitch Fossier (12 goals, 22 assists), C Chase Pearson (7 & 20), LW Eduards Tralmaks (11 & 14), C Tim Doherty (11 & 12), D Brady Keeper (6 & 16), D Rob Michel (5 & 12), G Jeremy Swayman (15-12-3, 2.72 goals-against average, .921 save percentage); St. Lawrence — RW Carson Gicewicz (8 & 10), D Jake Stevens (2 & 13), C Alex Gilmour (10 & 2), D Bo Hanson (2 & 9), D Philip Alftberg (3 & 6), C Callum Cusinato (4 & 3), G Arthur Brey (5-25-1, 3.35, .906)

Game notes: Former UMaine defenseman and assistant captain Matt Deschamps is an assistant coach for the Saints under veteran coach Mark Morris. He is the only coach to win over 300 games as a college head coach (331-196-51) and as a professional head coach (338-255). The Saints are coming off an 8-27-2 season, their lowest win total since 1980. They lost their top three scorers. St. Lawrence has 11 sophomores and 10 freshmen on the roster. They were 55th among 60 Division I teams in scoring (2.16 goals per game) and 48th in goals-against (3.30) last season. Their .742 penalty-killing percentage was the worst in the country. UMaine went 4-for-11 on the power play in Monday’s 6-1 exhibition win over the University of Prince Edward Island. St. Lawrence lost an exhibition game to the University of Ottawa 3-1 on Saturday. Morris’ teams are always physical, gritty and hardworking, so the Black Bears have to match the Saints’ intensity and physicality and capitalize on their edge in experience.