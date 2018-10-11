Court system’s electronic system to start this month with traffic tickets

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

• October 11, 2018 8:23 am

The first phase of the Maine court system’s electronic filing and case management system will be implemented for traffic ticket violations Oct. 29, the judicial branch announced Wednesday.

The $15 million digital case filing system is scheduled to be implemented statewide by December 2021.

“With the advent of e-filing, parties will be able to look their cases up online and pay or take other action on their tickets 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Elaine Clark, spokeswoman for the court system, said in the release.

They system, named Odyssey, will allow parties contesting a ticket or seeking a postponement of a court to do so online rather than in person of by mail.

“Using Odyssey, parties will be able to electronically request a trial, file motions, and upload insurance certificates and vehicle registrations or other documentation,” Clark said.

The violations bureau handled more than 86,000 traffic tickets and more than 50,000 other civil violations in the year that ended June 30, 2017, the most recent data available.

People still will be able to files documents by mail or in person at the District Court in Lewiston where the Violations Bureau is located.

A new online payment service will replace the current PayTixx program, which will be discontinued Oct. 17, the release said. The new system will begin accepting payments Oct. 29.

The Violations Bureau will be closed from noon, Friday, Oct. 17, through Sunday, Oct. 28, during the conversion to the Odyssey program.

Telephone calls to the bureau will answered between 2 and 4 p.m. weekdays during the closure. Scheduled court dates will not be affected.

Between Oct. 17 and Oct. 26, fines may be paid in person only, with cash, certified, or cashiers’ checks between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. weekdays at the Violations Bureau window of the Lewiston District Court. Credit or debit card payments will not be accepted.

Parties whose licenses have been suspended and who have completed payment, will receive documentation to provide to the Bureau of Motor Vehicles for reinstatement.

The next phase of the implementation of e-filing will begin next summer or fall with courts in Penobscot and Piscataquis counties. They will serve as the pilot project for the implementation of the electronic case filing system statewide.

In the year that ended June 30, 2017, more 15,000 new cases, half of which were criminal cases, were filed in those counties, about 3,400 fewer than were filed in Cumberland County.

For more information on Odyssey, e-filing and fine payment options, visit: http://www.courts.maine.gov/ecourts/

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.